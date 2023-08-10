Citigroup Trims Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price to $93.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.