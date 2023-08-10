Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Clarivate by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Clarivate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 234,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

CLVT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

