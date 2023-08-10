Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,960,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after purchasing an additional 362,982 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Clear Secure Stock Down 2.9 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.32. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

