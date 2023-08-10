CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stake Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

