Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as high as C$1.00. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 12,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

