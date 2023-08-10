Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.44. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 50,125 shares trading hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 30.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

