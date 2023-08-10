Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

