Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $177.36 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.28 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

