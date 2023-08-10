Commerce Bank Acquires 1,010 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth about $35,202,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 61.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azenta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after acquiring an additional 410,403 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.