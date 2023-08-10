Commerce Bank Acquires 466 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 123.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 991,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,766,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,722,000 after purchasing an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.