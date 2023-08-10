Commerce Bank Acquires 521 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,938,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,216,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $136.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.