Commerce Bank Acquires 888 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,863.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 427.89%. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

