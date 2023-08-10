Commerce Bank Acquires New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,422 shares of company stock valued at $64,534,975 in the last three months. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.