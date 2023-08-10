Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -321.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.32.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

