Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 16.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $9,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 283.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $473,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $217,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,197.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $296.78 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $300.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

