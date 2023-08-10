Commerce Bank Buys 233 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HEICO were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in HEICO by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in HEICO by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 236,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after acquiring an additional 72,476 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Down 1.5 %

HEI opened at $173.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $170.63.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.22.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

