Commerce Bank Buys 426 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,627 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.67 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

