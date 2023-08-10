Commerce Bank Buys 523 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,325,000.

DGRO opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

