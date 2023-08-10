Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 998 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.33 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

