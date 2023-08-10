Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

