Commerce Bank Grows Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

