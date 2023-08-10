Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

