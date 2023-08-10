Commerce Bank Has $315,000 Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Endava were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,549,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

DAVA opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

