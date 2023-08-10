Commerce Bank Has $326,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,914,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,135,000 after buying an additional 1,821,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.3 %

PINS opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,990 shares of company stock worth $21,406,223 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.