Commerce Bank Has $366,000 Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

CSL opened at $285.08 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

