Commerce Bank Has $371,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.