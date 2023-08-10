Commerce Bank Has $374,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.5 %

M stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

