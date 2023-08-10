Commerce Bank Has $386,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,802 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,144,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,221,000 after buying an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $128.49 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.94.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.