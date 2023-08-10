Commerce Bank Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

