Commerce Bank Has $391,000 Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.59.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.79. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

