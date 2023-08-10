Commerce Bank Has $412,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

