Commerce Bank Has $413,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,562,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

