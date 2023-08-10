Commerce Bank Has $429,000 Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 197.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 5.5 %

BSY stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,962 shares of company stock worth $11,458,382. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

