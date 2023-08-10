Commerce Bank Has $460,000 Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,996 shares of company stock worth $8,607,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

