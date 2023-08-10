Commerce Bank Has $461,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix



Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

