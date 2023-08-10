Commerce Bank Increases Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sun Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.17%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

