Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sabre news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

