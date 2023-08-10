Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

