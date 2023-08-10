Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.79.

NYSE:IFF opened at $63.78 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

