Commerce Bank Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 58,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

APPF opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

