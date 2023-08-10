Commerce Bank Purchases 115 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,381,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4 %

TFX opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.29. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

