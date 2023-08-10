Commerce Bank Purchases 165 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 605,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 352,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 276,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

