Commerce Bank Purchases 466 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,677,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE CC opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

