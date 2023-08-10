Commerce Bank Purchases 694 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Doximity by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Down 22.8 %

Doximity stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

