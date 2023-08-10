Commerce Bank Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

