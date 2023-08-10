Commerce Bank Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after buying an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Middleby by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Stock Up 0.2 %

MIDD stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.55. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

