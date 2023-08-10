Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPK opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

