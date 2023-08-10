Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

