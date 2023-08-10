Commerce Bank Sells 149 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,418,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,805,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after buying an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

