Commerce Bank Sells 62 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.6 %
AZPN stock opened at $188.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day moving average of $192.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.
